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Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Warning Across Multiple Districts
The IMD has issued a weather alert for Karnataka, warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms across several districts. Coastal and interior regions are likely to be affected due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Depressurisation In Bay Of Bengal Brings Rain Forecast For Karnataka
Rain is set to make an appearance in the state amidst the scorching heat.
According to the latest report from the Meteorological Department, a depressurisation has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and heavy rainfall is likely across many districts of Karnataka for the next five days.
Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has also indicated the possible onset of this year’s Southwest Monsoon.
Monsoon Advance Forecast Brings Cyclone Watch Over Bay Of Bengal
The southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the southern Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16. This indicates that the monsoon may reach Kerala ahead of the usual schedule, bringing renewed hope for farmers.
Meanwhile, a depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclone, according to weather experts.
Hailstorm Warning Issued For Karnataka Districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of hailstorms in some districts of the state on May 14 and 15.
North Interior Karnataka
Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are likely in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri districts on May 14 and 15. Gusty winds are expected to blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph during this period.
South Interior Karnataka
Hailstorms have been forecast in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Mandya districts on May 14.
Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Southern Interior Karnataka
Some districts in southern interior Karnataka are likely to receive heavy rainfall from May 15 to 17.
A heavy rain alert has been issued for May 15, especially for Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, accompanied by strong winds.
Rainfall Outlook Across Coastal, Interior Regions
Coastal Karnataka: Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall with thundershowers for the next two days. Dry weather is likely to continue in Uttara Kannada.
North Interior Karnataka: Koppal, Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Raichur districts are likely to receive moderate rainfall on May 14. Light rainfall is expected in Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir.
South Interior Karnataka: Shivamogga, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts are expected to receive scattered light rainfall.
Partly Cloudy Conditions With Evening Showers Expected
The capital city is expected to witness partly cloudy skies over the next 48 hours, with a chance of light rain during the evening or night hours.
The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.
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