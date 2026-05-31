PM Narendra Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, advised citizens on beating the summer heat by staying hydrated and enjoying traditional Indian 'desi drinks'. He also spoke about the cultural significance and variety of mangoes across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions amid the rise in summer temperature across different parts of the country and also suggested enjoying "desi drinks" to beat the heat. In his Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi also talked about the popularity of mangoes, saying there's hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in summer.

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"It is very hot in most parts of the country right now. Strong sun, hot winds, it is very important to take care of yourself in such weather. Keep drinking water. If at all you have to go out in the sun, do so with caution. Don't forget the guidelines issued by various government departments in this regard," he said.

Enjoy 'Desi Drinks' to Beat the Heat

PM Modi said that the way to fight the heat is many a time found in the kitchen as well in the country and referred to aap panna, lassi and buttermilk.

"You must have noticed that as the heat increases, the taste of home cooking changes, the type of cooking changes. At some places, water from earthen pots is brought forth; in others, curd starts setting, and in others, raw mangoes start boiling - and then starts the time of Indigenous drinks," he said.

"You are also familiar with these Desi drinks. If you go to North India, you will find aam Panna in many places, the taste of raw mango, and relief from the heat. If you go to Punjab or Haryana, you'll find lassi in large glasses. Buttermilk in Rajasthan and Gujarat is like a companion to every meal," he added.

He said the desi drinks also reflect timeless traditions and reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"Sattu sherbet in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh is simply amazing - it fills the stomach and provides strength. Kokum sherbet and Sol Kadhi in Konkan and Goa. Panakam, Neer Mor, Sambaram in South India, and Bael Pana in Odisha aren't just drinks, they're a part of the traditions of different regions of India. And they also reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'," he said.

"And one thing you must remember: most of these things come from our own kitchens, from our farms and fields. There's no big branding, but they embody the experience of generations. You too enjoy these desi drinks during the summer," he added.

Celebrating India's Mango Diversity

PM Modi also talked about different varieties of mangoes in the country and said every region has its own mango, its own flavour.

"As soon as summer arrives, another topic of discussion starts in every household: and that is mangoes. Mangoes are a common topic of discussion. There's hardly a home in India where mangoes are not talked about in Summer. Every region... its own mango, its own flavor, its own aroma. Maharashtra and Konkan's Hapus, Alphonso, Gujarat's Kesar, it's the soul of Aamras, Uttar Pradesh's Dussehri, and my Kashi's Langra," he said.

"Incidentally, the Langra mango has a special quality: it often remains green even after ripening. Bihar's Zardalu, whose aroma can be recognized from afar. Chausa, Malda - each name has memories associated with it. Go to South India, and there's Banganapalli, Totapuri, Neelam, Malgova, Bengal's Himsagar, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh's Suvarnarekha. In other words, as the place changes, the mango's appearance, color, and taste also change," he added.

PM Modi said that the journey of the mango is now reaching the global market from the village.

"Today, through 'Mann Ki Baat', I will praise my farmer brothers and sisters involved in mango cultivation. You are not just ordinary farmers... you are very special for the agricultural economy of the country. May you keep shining like this," he said. (ANI)