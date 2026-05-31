Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the number of ministers and DCMs in the new Karnataka cabinet is not yet final. He noted a second phase of induction would follow, and a new KPCC president will be chosen to replace DK Shivakumar.

Cabinet Formation Undecided

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be finalised ahead of the swearing-in of party leader DK Shivakumar on June 3. Shivakumar has been elected as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in Karnataka. Speaking at Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said, "We have to see, no proposal has come yet. Once it does, we'll decide how many ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers to appoint. We'll know more after June 3."

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The Congress chief said that there was no proposal to induct ministers in the new cabinet as of now. However, he informed about a second phase of inducting ministers in the cabinet, which will come after 15 days or a month. "The proposal hasn't arrived yet--whether it's eight or 10 is still unknown. Once we have it, we'll proceed with the first phase accordingly. There's a plan to appoint the remaining members in a second phase, perhaps fifteen days or a month later," he said.

Search for New KPCC President

On the KPCC president post, Kharge said a successor will take over once Shivakumar assumes office, stressing the need for someone who can strengthen the party, ensure teamwork, and prepare for upcoming elections. "Naturally, someone must take over as KPCC president once he (DK Shivakumar) steps down. We're searching for the right person, considering both merit and team dynamics. With the elections only 24 months away, we need someone who can focus on building the party for the future. We must find a leader who works efficiently and fosters a collective spirit, bringing everyone together. It's also important to have a supportive team around them. We are weighing all these factors," he said.

Transition of Power

Kharge's remarks come a day after Shivakumar formally submitted a letter to Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot informing him about his unanimous election as CLP leader. This came after the voluntary resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28. The Governor dissolved the previous Council of Ministers immediately, but asked Siddaramaiah to continue until the new government is sworn in.

Shivakumar said the party remains committed to serving the people of Karnataka with dedication, integrity, and purpose. Known as the party's "troubleshooter", he has earned recognition for grassroots work, crisis management, and close association with the Congress central leadership. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, with the new government expected to focus on inclusive development and strengthening the party organisation ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)