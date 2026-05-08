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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms For 5 Days; Bengaluru On Alert!
The weather department has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms across Karnataka for the next 5 days, right up to May 11. Here's the full rain forecast for Bengaluru and other districts in the state.
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Cyclonic circulation and low pressure
The Bengaluru Meteorological Centre has forecast a week of heavy rain. A cyclonic circulation and low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea will bring heavy showers to Coastal, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka.
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What's the reason for the weather change?
A surface cyclonic circulation has formed near the Kerala coast, over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. It extends 1.5 km above sea level. The Met department says this will disrupt winds over interior Karnataka, causing more rain.
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Heavy Rainfall Warning
The state will likely see heavy rain on May 7 and 8. On May 7, Dharwad, Haveri, and Gadag in North Interior Karnataka, and Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Kodagu in South Interior Karnataka will get heavy showers. On May 8, the Malenadu region, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu, will see heavy rain.
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Thunder and storm warning
The IMD has also warned of strong winds with the rain. North Interior Karnataka may see squalls of 40-50 kmph from May 7 to 11. South Interior districts like Haveri, Koppal, Raichur, and Bagalkote will get winds of 30-40 kmph. The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will have stormy weather until May 8.
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How will Bengaluru's weather be?
For the next 24 hours, Bengaluru will have a cloudy sky. The city can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms by evening or night. The maximum temperature will be around 33°C and the minimum will be 23°C.
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Temperature information
In the last 24 hours, some parts of North Interior Karnataka recorded temperatures 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. However, scientist Dr. N. Puviyarasan says that due to the rain, the maximum temperature won't change much in the next 5 days. People, especially farmers, are advised to stay in safe places during thunderstorms.
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