A viral video showing senior Tamil Nadu police officials laughing during a press conference about the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur has sparked massive public outrage. The police are facing backlash for their perceived insensitivity while discussing the case, for which two suspects have been arrested.

Tamil Nadu Police is facing massive backlash after a viral video showed senior police officials allegedly laughing during a press conference about the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Sulur, sparking outrage across the state. The case concerns a little girl who vanished from the neighbourhood and was later discovered dead next to a pond. Locals and her family protested, calling for prompt justice.

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During the briefing, three police officers—including a female officer—were observed smiling and giggling. Many accused them of acting insensitively when discussing the minor's alleged rape-murder case. Tamil Nadu Police have not yet provided any information on the widely shared event.

Watch Viral Video

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How Did Social Media React?

Reacting to the viral clip one of the users said,"It seems her mental health is not good, people with mental health issue should not be in position of power or near firearms since they may prove dangerous to others. Hope her seniors see this and her the help she needs, praying for her recovery."

"This attitude of the civil servant has actually rubbed salt into the wounds of every civilized person, especially the family members of the victim girl," another user said.

"Shameless would be a gross understatement," a third user said. "Visit any police station, half of them will be just sitting and watching reels," a user alleged.

About Incident

The 10-year-old victim had been playing near her home shortly before she went missing. Police suspect the victim was strangled, while her family has raised concerns regarding potential sexual assault, according to Republic. Two suspects, named as Mohanraj and Karthick, a 33-year-old daily wage labourer, have been taken into custody after police filed a complaint. C. Joseph Vijay, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, expressed his deep astonishment and denounced the occurrence as a "inhuman and unforgivable" crime.