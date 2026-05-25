Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain, Heatwave Alert
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: It's Monday, May 25, and the afternoon sun is absolutely blazing. But the weather department says things are about to change completely in just a few hours, with heavy rains expected
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ఈ సాయంత్రం జోరువానలు...
In Telangana, the heat was unbearable on May 25, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees in many places. But the 'Telangana Weather Man' has some cool news for people sweating it out. He announced that several parts of the state will see rain in a few hours. He specifically warned of moderate to heavy showers in Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Rangareddy (including Hyderabad's outskirts like Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam), Sangareddy (Zahirabad area), and Mahbubnagar. Other districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Nagarkurnool can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds. South Hyderabad might also see some light showers. The 'Telangana Weather Man' also advised people to be careful and stay away from large hoardings, trees, and electric poles due to the risk from gusty winds and lightning. In fact, Medak town and its surrounding areas are already getting battered by heavy rain, strong winds, and even hailstones.
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తెలంగాణ వాతావరణ సమాచారం...
The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has also confirmed that May 25 (Monday) will see both scorching heat and rain. They have issued a warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. The same weather is expected tomorrow, May 26 (Tuesday). A Red Alert is in place for extreme heat (over 45°C) in Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam. Orange and Yellow alerts are issued for other districts where temperatures will be between 40-45°C. The weather department also said that nights in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Malkajgiri will feel very stuffy.
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ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్ లో వర్షాలు...
APSDMA's MD, Prakhar Jain, stated that a trough is currently active from Chhattisgarh and Odisha to North Andhra. Because of this, districts like Markapuram, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Chittoor can expect light to moderate rain with lightning today (Monday). Similarly, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, and the rest of the Rayalaseema districts might also see light showers with lightning. But even with the rain, the heat is breaking records. On Sunday, May 24, Chityala in East Godavari district recorded a blistering 48.3°C, the highest this season. APSDMA warns that this intense heat will likely continue for another 3 days, so people need to take precautions.
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