1 3 Image Credit : Gemini AI

ఈ సాయంత్రం జోరువానలు...

In Telangana, the heat was unbearable on May 25, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees in many places. But the 'Telangana Weather Man' has some cool news for people sweating it out. He announced that several parts of the state will see rain in a few hours. He specifically warned of moderate to heavy showers in Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Rangareddy (including Hyderabad's outskirts like Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam), Sangareddy (Zahirabad area), and Mahbubnagar. Other districts like Kamareddy, Medak, Peddapalli, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Nagarkurnool can expect moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds. South Hyderabad might also see some light showers. The 'Telangana Weather Man' also advised people to be careful and stay away from large hoardings, trees, and electric poles due to the risk from gusty winds and lightning. In fact, Medak town and its surrounding areas are already getting battered by heavy rain, strong winds, and even hailstones.