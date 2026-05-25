The 'Nautapa' period has kicked off today, and it means we're in for nine days of serious heat. The weather department is warning that temperatures could shoot up to 40-46°C. They're asking everyone to be super careful and take precautions to avoid heatstroke.

The 'Nautapa' period, which marks the end of May, has started from today. For the next nine days, intense heat is expected in many parts of the state and the country. The weather department has even issued a warning for heatwaves and hot winds in some areas.

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So, how hot will it get?

Nautapa usually falls between May 25 and June 2. According to traditional beliefs, this period begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra. It's believed that during this time, the sun's rays are at their strongest, and the heat hits its peak. Weather experts explain that during the pre-monsoon season, the ground is already very hot. Add to that dry weather, low humidity, and constant hot winds, and you get a recipe for extreme heat. Temperatures are predicted to climb to anywhere between 40 and 46 degrees Celsius in some places.

What should you look out for?

This period can see a rise in problems like heatstroke, dehydration, fatigue, and dizziness. Doctors are advising children, senior citizens, and people who work outdoors to be extra careful. It's best to avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm if you can. Experts also recommend drinking lots of water and other fluids like buttermilk, coconut water, and lemon water. Stick to light, easily digestible meals. And if you must go out in the sun, make sure to cover your head with a cap, scarf, or use an umbrella.

Interestingly, there's a traditional belief that the hotter the Nautapa period, the better the monsoon will be. However, weather experts point out that there are scientific reasons behind this intense heat. It's the pre-monsoon atmospheric changes that make this time of the year particularly scorching.