Outrage erupted after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered near her home in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday morning, hours after she was reported missing. Police suspect the child was raped and murdered.

Outrage erupted after the body of a 12-year-old girl was discovered near her home in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday morning, hours after she was reported missing. Police suspect the child was raped and murdered.

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The incident took place in Galwanpora village, where search operations continued through the night after the girl disappeared on Saturday evening. Her body was eventually found barely 200 metres from her house early Sunday, triggering widespread anger across the Valley.

“Legal and medical formalities have been completed. Prima facie, it seems a case of rape and murder and all relevant sections of law have been added to FIR,” Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Hariprasad KK said. “We will use all available resources to crack the case.”

Officials said police received information around 10 pm on Saturday regarding the girl’s disappearance. Search teams immediately launched a massive operation in and around the village, located nearly a 10-minute drive from Srinagar airport. Her body was found about 200m from her house early Sunday.

Meanwhile, no arrests had been made till Sunday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured that his government would extend complete support to investigating agencies to “ensure exemplary punishment” for the accused.

Health minister Sakina Itoo visited the grieving family and promised them “all possible support and justice”.

Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti called the killing a grim reminder of growing vulnerability of women and children.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Gani Lone said he was deeply shaken. “Allegations surrounding this crime make it even more painful and disturbing,” he said.