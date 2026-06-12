The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Karnataka's coastal belt, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify further between June 13 and June 15, with several areas likely to experience prolonged spells of rain.

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Authorities have also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph along the coast during this period. Residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to stay alert and follow local administration updates.