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Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka on Rain Alert as IMD Forecasts Intense Showers
Karnataka Weather LATEST Update: The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, coastal districts and parts of north and south interior regions. Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are also expected
Heavy Rain Alert for Coastal Karnataka
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across Karnataka's coastal belt, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify further between June 13 and June 15, with several areas likely to experience prolonged spells of rain.
ALSO READ: Karnataka Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Coastal and Interior Districts, Bengaluru Likely to See Showers
Authorities have also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph along the coast during this period. Residents living in low-lying and flood-prone areas have been advised to stay alert and follow local administration updates.
Bengaluru and Interior Districts Likely to Receive Rain
Weather conditions are expected to remain favourable for rainfall across both north and south interior Karnataka. Districts such as Belagavi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri may witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds.
In southern Karnataka, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru are likely to experience cloudy skies and intermittent showers. Bengaluru city and surrounding areas are expected to remain overcast through the day, with rain likely during the evening or night. A slight drop in temperature is also anticipated.
Safety Advisory Issued for Residents and Farmers
With thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in the forecast, officials have urged residents to take necessary precautions. People are advised to avoid standing under trees, near electric poles or in open spaces during lightning activity.
Motorists should drive carefully on wet roads and remain cautious in waterlogged areas. Farmers have been advised to monitor weather conditions before carrying out agricultural work and avoid staying in open fields during thunderstorms. Livestock should be moved to safe shelters.
Residents in coastal and hilly regions, where rainfall may be heavier, have been asked to prepare for possible flooding and keep essential supplies ready. Authorities have also urged the public to rely only on official weather updates and avoid misinformation.
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