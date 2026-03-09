MP BJP held a training workshop in Jabalpur, attended by CM Mohan Yadav and other leaders, to strengthen the party. The CM also celebrated India's cheetah population crossing 50 after five cubs were born at Kuno National Park.

BJP Holds Training Workshop in Jabalpur

The Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit organised a workshop in Jabalpur under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mission 2026 on Monday, aiming to strengthen the party organisation and train its workers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state chief Hemant Khandelwal and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, along with senior leaders, key party officials and others, participated in the workshop.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "A training session was held in Jabalpur. The session was led by our Hemant Khandelwal ji, along with other key party officials. The training is crucial for maintaining the strength and effectiveness of the Bharatiya Janata Party and for preparing workers to actively support the government's welfare programs." Additionally, the Chief Minister highlighted that training is necessary for building workers and strengthening the organisation.

"Training is essential for building dedicated workers, strengthening the organisation, and increasing their active participation. Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Campaign 2026, today in Jabalpur, I shared my views with workers at the workshop, with a special focus on paying attention to public welfare work, strengthening the organisation's power, and other important issues," CM Yadav said in a post on X. "BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, along with other office bearers, senior leaders and party workers were present on the occasion," he added in the post.

CM Yadav Hails 'Project Cheetah' Milestone

Earlier today, Chief Minister Yadav shared a proud moment for India's ambitious cheetah reintroduction project as the cheetah population crossed the half-century mark after Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district.

"Good News from Kuno National Park again...Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India's cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53. A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong testament to the success of India's cheetah reintroduction efforts," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

With the birth of these five cubs, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs that are thriving in the country has risen to 33, and the total number of the cheetah population has reached 53. (ANI)