Delhi Police apprehended four juveniles for the alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipur near Saket Court. The incident, sparked by harassment, prompted Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma to condemn it as an act of racial bullying.

Delhi Police on Monday apprehended four accused, all juveniles, in connection with the alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipur near the Saket District Court complex.

Details of the Assault

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening when a group of men allegedly harassed a girl from Northeast India and her friends while they were taking a walk in a park. When one of the girls objected to inappropriate remarks, the situation escalated, leading to her assault. The injured girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover soon.

Meghalaya CM Condemns Attack

Following the incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday expressed deep anger and termed the incident an act of racial bullying and urged the authorities to take strict action against such repeated attacks on people from the Northeast. "Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action," Sangma's X post read.

Police Response and Action

The police response came shortly after Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the incident on social media, prompting the deployment of multiple teams to identify and apprehend the accused

The Delhi Police, earlier in the day, registered a criminal case under relevant sections of the law. In a post on X, Delhi Police said, "Sir, this is to inform that A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance. Multiple teams have already been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits." (ANI)