A young tech professional’s candid breakdown of her monthly expenses in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider debate on the rising cost of urban living and the lifestyle expectations surrounding India’s technology hubs. An X user shared the monthly costs of a 32-year-old Bengaluru-based software professional in a post that went viral. The breakdown demonstrates how expensive city living can be for young IT workers.

Check Out Viral Post

Each month, the individual spends about Rs 1.65 lakh. Rent is the largest expense, costing Rs 45,000. In addition, the IT worker pays Rs 20,000 on doctor visits, a Claude AI subscription, and a further Rs 20,000 on Mounjaro medicine (for Type 2 diabetes).

Another expensive expense is travel. The monthly cost of round-trip flights from Bengaluru to another city is around Rs 16,000. The cost of daily domestic assistance also mounts up, with a chef and maid costing Rs 15,000. An additional Rs 15,000 is spent on groceries.

The whole cost of utilities, including power and other bills, is around Rs 5,000. Additionally, Rs 9,000 was spent on local transportation, restaurants, weekend plans and Swiggy orders.

Bengaluru airport taxi journeys are said to cost around Rs 4,000 per month. An additional Rs 5,000 is spent on medical costs like as vitamins and inhalers. Additionally, the techie pays Rs 2,000 for a monthly massage and Rs 10,000 for a personal trainer.

The post quickly sparked a lively debate in the comments section, with many users comparing Narula’s spending to their own earnings and savings.