Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha slammed the government over the eviction of 700 people in Khammam, who are now in 'inhumane conditions'. The government claims the demolition was on illegal Bhoodan land encroachments, triggering a political row.

Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Monday condemned the eviction of 700 people in Khammam district, saying they're living in inhumane conditions. She urged the government and District Collector to visit immediately, highlighting children in need of medicines and students unable to attend exams. Kavitha criticised the government's inaction, saying no minister has visited the site. She urged Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to respond immediately. Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "700 people were rendered homeless in just one day in Khammam district HQ. They were pushed out of their own house, and the houses were bulldozed. We demand that the Govt and the Collector come here immediately and look at their condition. They were kept in a rehabilitation centre like animals. Children are crying for medicines, exams are ongoing, but you rendered them homeless. Students can't write their exams...We demand that the Collector come here soon and take note of this...No Minister has come here. CM should respond immediately."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Epicentre of Political Standoff

The outskirts of Khammam have become the epicentre of a heated political and humanitarian standoff following the large-scale demolition of houses in the Vinoba Nagar area of Velugumatla village. The operation, which took place in late February 2026, has left hundreds of families displaced and has triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, including Telangana Jagruthi and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The government asserted that the structures were built illegally on land designated under the Bhoodan (land gift) movement, which was intended for distribution to the landless poor but had become subject to encroachments and the issuance of allegedly fraudulent title deeds.

Residents in Distress, Opposition Alleges Foul Play

Displaced residents, many of whom are labourers, have reported being moved to temporary shelters such as Ambedkar Bhavan and local function halls. They have expressed significant distress regarding the lack of basic amenities, including food, water, and sanitation, in these makeshift arrangements.

Opposition leaders, including BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao, have alleged that the demolitions were carried out in defiance of High Court "status quo" orders. They further claimed that the proximity of the land to the new Collectorate and a proposed highway made it commercially valuable, prompting the sudden eviction drive.

Government Defends Action

State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao has defended the crackdown, framing it as necessary action against "land grabbers" who exploited poor families by selling them plots on government-owned land. The government has promised to verify eligible beneficiaries and provide housing under the Indiramma scheme.

BRS Slams 'Bulldozer-First Governance'

Earlier on February 26, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao visited the affected locality and accused the Congress government of pursuing a "bulldozer-first governance model." KTR claimed that nearly 62 acres of land in Velugumatla were voluntarily donated to the Bhoodan Board in the 1950s for distribution among the poor, inspired by the Vinoba Bhave movement.

He said that in April 2014, pattas of 100 square yards each were issued to 1,895 beneficiaries through the Bhoodan Board, and alleged that many families possessed valid documents, including property tax receipts and electricity applications. Describing the demolition exercise as "administratively indefensible," KTR alleged procedural lapses, including late-night action and heavy police deployment. He questioned whether due process was followed and linked the drive to alleged real estate interests, demanding greater transparency from the government.

BRS Demands Rehabilitation, Threatens Legal Action

The BRS has demanded immediate rehabilitation of the affected families and announced legal support, stating that the party is prepared to pursue the matter in higher courts if necessary. Senior BRS leaders have also sought a halt to further demolitions and a transparent review of land records in the area. (ANI)