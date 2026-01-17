According to the police, Sachin Singh, a resident of Mahanpur village in Fatehpur district, arrived at the Maharajpur police station late at night. He was extremely panicked and crying, saying he had killed his wife. This caused a stir at the station.

A shocking incident surfaced from #UttarPradesh’s #Kanpur, where a man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of infidelity on Saturday.



The accused, identified as 22-year-old Sachin, later surrendered at the Maharajpur police station in the city.



The accused told the police… pic.twitter.com/sgz4THFsMW — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 17, 2026

The police immediately took him into custody and recovered the body from the location he provided. The investigation revealed that Sachin and Shweta had a court marriage about four months ago against their families' wishes.