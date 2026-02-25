A Lucknow-Delhi bus overturned on the Firozabad expressway, injuring 18 passengers. Officials confirmed that most sustained minor injuries, but one seriously injured patient was referred for further treatment. An injured passenger was asleep at the time.

A Lucknow-Delhi bus overturned after hitting a divider on the Firozabad expressway early Wednesday, leaving 18 passengers injured. Most sustained minor injuries, while one patient was referred for further treatment, said an official.

Medical Response and Official Statements

Shikohabad Chief Medical Superintendent Dr RC Keshav told ANI that the hospital received 18 patients following the accident. "I received the call around 2:45 AM, and then three to five patients started arriving. A total of 18 patients were admitted. One of them was referred to the Medical College in Prayagraj. The rest sustained minor injuries. No one had serious injuries, although one patient's condition was slightly serious. When I received the call from the Chief Minister's office, I immediately went to the emergency room. Our emergency team and doctors were present, and I personally examined the patients," he said.

Singh added, "A bus collided with a divider on the expressway and overturned, in which 18-19 people were injured and are admitted to the Shikohabad hospital. One of these patients is serious and has been referred to Firozabad."

Passenger's Account

An injured passenger, Sudhir, said, "We were going from Lucknow to Delhi, and at around 2:30 in the night, we were all sleeping when suddenly the car collided, and after that, we don't know what happened."

More details are awaited. (ANI)