Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi's Israel visit, calling it 'moral cowardice' to embrace PM Netanyahu. He contrasted it with past Indian support for Palestine, while Priyanka Gandhi urged Modi to raise the Gaza issue in the Knesset.

Congress Slams PM Modi's 'Moral Cowardice' Ahead of Israel Visit

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his scheduled visit to Israel, stating that PM Modi will be displaying "moral cowardice" at a time when the whole world is critical of his "dear friend", referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a post on X, Ramesh highlighted steps taken by earlier Indian governments in support of Palestine. The Congerss leader pointed out that on May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there, adding that India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine on November 29, 1981 and formally recognised the state of Palestine on November 18, 1988. "That was a different era. Now the Indian Prime Minister is brazenly embracing the Prime Minister of Israel, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank. When the entire world is critical of his 'dear friend' Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice," Jairam Ramesh wrote on 'X'. On May 20 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there. On Nov 29 1981, India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine. On Nov 18 1988, India formally recognised the state of Palestine. That… pic.twitter.com/J0RDHoEVEH — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 25, 2026

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the Gaza conflict when he addresses the Knesset in his upcoming visit to Israel, calling for justice for innocent victims and emphasising India's historic commitment to truth and peace on the global stage. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote," I hope that the Prime Minister Narendramodi mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them. India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation. We must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world."

PM Modi to Undertake 'Historic' State Visit to Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a State visit to Israel on February 25-26. The visit comes at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and marks the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel, following his 2017 trip when he became the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges.

According to the MEA, the leaders are also expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest. The Prime Minister will also call on Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel.

This visit will reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between the two countries and present an opportunity to review common challenges, as well as realign efforts towards achieving their shared vision for a robust partnership between two resilient democracies.

Reflecting the significance of the diplomatic engagement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday termed the upcoming visit "historic", stating that the partnership continues to scale new heights. (ANI)