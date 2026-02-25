At an investment roadshow in Tokyo, UP CM Yogi Adityanath pitched Uttar Pradesh as a global investment hub. He highlighted the state's skilled workforce, vast consumer market, policy reforms, and advanced infrastructure to attract Japanese investors.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo on Wednesday, where he presented Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for skilled labour and a massive consumption market with a population of 250 million. The Minister noted that consistent policy reforms over the last nine years have turned the state into a premier global investment hub. The minister also asserted that Uttar Pradesh is the food basket of India and a state with the largest water resources.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's Core Strengths

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the gathering in Tokyo, said, "Uttar Pradesh is known as the food basket of India...Uttar Pradesh is also the state with the largest water resources in India...Keeping the needs of Uttar Pradesh in mind, we have identified a population of 250 million within Uttar Pradesh. Fifty-six per cent of this 250 million population is youth, a working force. Skilled manpower is always available to you in any field. Affordable and quality manpower for every sector is available in Uttar Pradesh today."

Showcasing Advanced Infrastructure and Connectivity

He added, "Today, Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for ninety-five per cent of India's expressways. Uttar Pradesh boasts India's largest rail network...I would like to invite Japanese business leaders to visit Uttar Pradesh to contribute to advancing the private industrial park program. I am pleased to report the significant success Uttar Pradesh has achieved in air connectivity. In the last nine years, we have operationalised sixteen domestic and four international airports within Uttar Pradesh, and India's largest international airport, Noida International Airport, is soon to be operational."

A Hub of Economic Growth and Cultural Heritage

CM Yogi Adityanath futher said "There are many opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, and the results of the government's various policies over the past nine years are evident. Uttar Pradesh has established itself as one of the fastest-growing states economically in the nation."

"Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of Lord Ram, King of the Suryavansh and the holy land of Lord Buddha...Uttar Pradesh is central to Buddhism, holding various sacred sites in Lord Buddha's life," Uttar Pradesh CM added.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation with Japan

Meanwhile, today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Tokyo for an official visit aimed at strengthening the state's investment opportunities and industrial growth. During the visit from February 25-26 in Japan, he is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions during his visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state. (ANI)