Rajasthan Minister Avinash Gehlot criticized Rahul Gandhi for supporting the Youth Congress's 'shirtless' protest at the AI Summit, calling it an act of disrepute. Gehlot also stressed the importance of AI policy for national development.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Rajasthan, Avinash Gehlot has slammed the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi over the "shirtless" protest at the AI Summit in New Delhi earlier in the month.

Speaking to ANI a day earlier, Gehlot emphasized the importance of AI policies for the country. "I believe the AI policy is a necessity for the country, and through policy, government schemes can be easily understood. In this new era, with new technology, there is a need to understand many schemes, and the Central Government has also adopted them," said Minister Gehlot.

Gehlot Criticises Rahul Gandhi's Influence

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, Minister Avinash said, "Unfortunately, when the AI Summit is being held so successfully across the country, the Youth Congress National President's stripping and demonstrating in it is tantamount to bringing the country into disrepute. It is also unfortunate that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweets in support of it and expresses his support," added Minister Gehlot.

"Whatever values Rahul Gandhi imparts to his workers, they will demonstrate accordingly," Gehlot added.

Details of the 'Shirtless Protest'

On February 20, the members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a "shirtless protest" at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the Al Impact India Summit in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While the BJP alleged a "conspiracy" behind the protest, Congress backed its youth wing leaders, condemning the arrests. Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday said eight persons, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, have been arrested in connection with the "shirtless protest" during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. (ANI)