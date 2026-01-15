A man in Shivamogga has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death after she opposed his plan to marry another woman. The murder occurred inside their home in Bhadravati taluk and surfaced later during a police probe.

A tragic case of domestic violence has come to light from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, where a man allegedly strangled his wife to death after she opposed his plan to marry another woman. The incident took place in Pandarahalli Camp of Bhadravati taluk but came to public attention only after a police investigation days later.

The accused has now been arrested, and the case has left two young children without their mother.

Murder inside the family home

According to police, the murder happened inside the couple’s house on January 11. The accused, identified as Gopi, allegedly strangled his wife, Chandanabai, during a heated argument.

After the incident, the case did not come to light immediately. Holehonnur police later took up the matter and questioned Gopi. During the investigation, police uncovered evidence linking him to the crime and arrested him.

Love marriage across communities

Chandanabai was from the Lambani community and belonged to DB Halli village. Gopi was from the Bovi community and lived in Pandarahalli Camp.

Despite coming from different castes, the two fell in love, eloped, and got married. After spending some time away from their village, they returned and started living together as a family. The couple had two young sons and had been married for around six years.

Trouble began over second marriage plans

Police said problems began when Gopi reportedly developed a relationship with another young woman and began planning a second marriage. Chandanabai strongly opposed this and refused to accept his decision.

Family arguments became frequent. According to the investigation, Gopi repeatedly pressured his wife to agree to the second marriage, which she firmly resisted.

Lifestyle choices led to frequent fights

Police sources said Gopi had developed a habit of visiting clubs and was allegedly involved in relationships with other women. He is also said to have tattooed the names of women he met at clubs on his body.

These actions reportedly led to daily fights between the couple. Chandanabai questioned his behaviour, which further angered him.

Enraged by his wife’s opposition, Gopi allegedly strangled her inside their home. After the murder, he reportedly tried to act as though he had no role in her death.

However, detailed questioning and investigation by Holehonnur police exposed his involvement. He has now been taken into custody, and a murder case has been registered.

Two young sons left behind

The couple’s two small sons have now been left without their mother. Locals described the incident as heartbreaking and said the children are the real victims of the crime.

Police said further investigation is ongoing.