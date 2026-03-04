AAP leaders celebrated a 'special Holi' after Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia were discharged in the excise policy case. While hailing the court verdict, both leaders slammed the BJP for keeping liquor shops open on the festival day.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders were covered in colours as this year marked a special Holi celebration for the party after former Delhi Chief Minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia were discharged in the excise policy case. Arvind Kejriwal celebrated Holi with party leaders and supporters at Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi. AAP leaders Atishi and Sanjay Singh were also present at the celebration.

'Staunchly Honest Party': Leaders Hail Court Verdict

Speaking to reporters, Arvind Kejriwal extended festive greetings and hailed the Rouse Avenue court's verdict. "Best wishes and congratulations to all the countrymen on the occasion of Holi. A great injustice was done to the AAP and its entire leadership. A conspiracy was hatched, and the court has proved that the AAP is a staunchly honest party, and all the leaders of the AAP are staunchly honest," the AAP convenor said.

Echoing similar emotions, Manish Sisodia said, "This is a really special Holi for AAP. Kaajal ki kothri se nikal ke, bina kaalikh ke AAP aur AAP leaders aage aaye hain (AAP leaders came out of the jail without any soot). This is huge for us."

AAP Slams BJP for 'Madhushala ka Tyohar'

Meanwhile, the AAP leaders criticised the BJP government for opening up liquor shops on the occasion of Holi. While Kejriwal expressed concern over a possible ruckus, Sisodia called it 'Madhushala ka tyohar' (Tavern Festival).

Kejriwal said, "It is a matter of great sadness that these people (BJP) have kept liquor shops open all over Delhi even on the occasion of Holi. For years, liquor shops used to be closed on festivals so that people would not create a ruckus after drinking alcohol. And today, the BJP government has done wrong by opening liquor shops."

"It is unfortunate that BJP has turned Holi into 'Madhushala ka tyohar'. Holi is the festival of colours, of fun. Masti dilon mein aati hai, nashe mein nahi. BJP feels that Holi cannot be celebrated without liquor," Manish Sisodia said.

This comes after the festival of Holi was removed from the "dry day" list this year by the Delhi Government. The January notification mentioned that Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti will be observed as 'dry days'. The list is only for the January to March period. (ANI)