Trichy Airport cancelled 31 flights on Wednesday due to the West Asia conflict. Despite disruptions, Indian nationals arriving in Cochin reported no panic in the UAE, citing government support. Other airports also face cancellations and fuel checks.

Tiruchippalli International Airport Limited officials on Monday issued an operational update, reporting a total of 31 flight cancellations at Trichy Airport on Wednesday amid the West Asia conflict. A total of 31 flights were cancelled at Trichy Airport on Wednesday. The operational disruptions included the cancellation of 16 arriving flights and 15 scheduled departures, according to Trichy Airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Indian Nationals Report Calm

Meanwhile, Indian nationals who arrived at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Wednesday shared that there is not a panic situation thanks to their government's support, amid the heightened tensions due to the volatile West Asian conflict. A passenger from Fujairah said, "I am coming from Fujairah, as from Dubai there was no flight... The situation in the UAE is under control." "There is not that much panic situation in the UAE as of now because everything is under control under their government," he added.

Another passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi recalled that the firing sound was disturbing, but noted that there is not a panic situation. "Everybody is going to work... The government is supporting a lot. This is not a panic situation, but at night, because of the firing sound, it is disturbing," he stated.

Operational Directives and Further Cancellations

Earlier, on Monday Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO) issued an operational update as of 7:00 pm, reporting a total of 89 flight cancellations.

On the other hand, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed all airports to compile and submit details regarding the current fuel status at international airports. Airports have been asked to provide information on the current available stock of aviation fuel, average daily fuel consumption, estimated fuel requirement for the next seven days, date of the next scheduled fuel replenishment, and any operational constraints or supply-related concerns.

Conflict Enters Fourth Day After US, Israeli Strikes

The airlines are severely affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict, as many of the leading airlines have announced schedule changes, suspensions, and additional services to mitigate passenger inconvenience and maintain connectivity.

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fourth day following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, along with other key figures in the Persian Gulf country. In retaliation, Tehran has responded with counter-strikes targeting American military bases and other Israeli assets across the region.