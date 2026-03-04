Congress leader Abhishek Dutt criticized Delhi's BJP government for keeping liquor stores open on Holi, terming it a 'gift to the liquor mafia' after Arvind Kejriwal's discharge. Delhiites celebrated as Holi was removed from the dry day list.

Political Clash Over Holi Liquor Sales

As the liquor stores open on Holi this year, Congress leader Abhishek Dutt slammed the BJP government in Delhi, accusing the government of giving a "gift to the liquor mafia". The accusation came days after the discharge of Arvind Kejriwal in relation to the Delhi excise policy case.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"On Arvind Kejriwal's release (discharge), the BJP has given a gift to the liquor mafia. In Delhi, liquor was never sold on the day of Holi... but today is Holi, everyone celebrates Holi happily, the BJP also celebrate Holi and fulfils its promises," he said.

Holi No Longer a Dry Day

Liquor stores in Delhi remain open on the occasion of Holi 2026 as the festival is no longer on the list of 'dry days', as per a government order issued earlier this year. People gathered outside the liquor shop to add more jest into the celebrations. "We will celebrate the festival well. Everything is going well," a customer said.

Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

Meanwhile, the Holi celebration across India continues with several leaders also taking part in it. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh actively participated in the celebrations at his residence by playing holi with gulaal and sounding drums.

Singh also extended Holi greetings to the people, wishing for peace and harmony in the world. Speaking to reporters, he said, "Heartfelt greetings of Holi to all the countrymen. May peace be established throughout the world. May everyone live in peace and harmony. These are my heartfelt wishes on the holy festival of Holi."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi at her residence, expressing hope that the festival of colours would usher in a new era of development for the national capital. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, while talking to the media, said, "I extend my best wishes to the people of Delhi on the occasion of Holi. I hope this festival of Holi brings new enthusiasm and a wave of development for the people of Delhi. We should celebrate Holi together in a peaceful manner..."

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, saw festivities on March 3. North India is celebrating the festival on Wednesday. (ANI)