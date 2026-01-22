A Meitei man was abducted and shot dead in Manipur’s Churachandpur. A viral video showing him pleading for his life has sparked outrage and a police probe. Rishikanta, married to a Kuki woman, had returned from Nepal on leave.

In a fresh and deeply disturbing incident linked to Manipur's ongoing ethnic violence, a 38-year-old man from the Meitei community was abducted and shot dead in Churachandpur district. A shocking video, said to show the victim pleading for his life moments before he was killed, has gone viral on social media and triggered a police investigation.

The killing has once again highlighted the fragile and tense situation in Manipur, where ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has continued for nearly two years.

What happened in Churachandpur

The incident took place in Churachandpur district, one of the worst-affected areas since violence erupted in May 2023. Police said they came to know about the crime late on Wednesday night after the disturbing video began circulating online.

According to officials, the man was kidnapped earlier in the evening by unidentified armed men. Around 10.30 pm, police received information that he had been shot dead.

The Superintendent of Police of Churachandpur told India Today that an investigation was launched immediately after the video surfaced.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Video shows victim begging for life

The video, which has shocked many viewers, shows the man sitting on a rough road in darkness. His hands are folded as he repeatedly begs for mercy. At least two armed men are seen standing near him.

Despite his pleas, one of the attackers fires at him from close range. The man dies on the spot, with blood visible soon after the shot. Police are examining the video to identify those involved and verify all details.

Victim identified as Mayanglambam Rishikanta

Police identified the victim as Mayanglambam Rishikanta, a resident of Kakching district. He was married to a Kuki woman from Churachandpur and had taken a tribal name, Ginminthang.

Officials said Rishikanta worked in Nepal and had returned to Churachandpur on a short leave. His visit was reportedly known to local authorities.

Claims by Meitei organisations

Meitei organisations alleged that Rishikanta was abducted along with his wife. They claimed that his wife had taken prior permission from the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and local leaders in the Tuibuong area for her husband’s visit, given the sensitive situation in the region.

These claims are also being examined as part of the investigation.

Militant group suspected

According to news agency PTI, the kidnappers are suspected to be members of the United Kuki National Army (UNKA). The group is not a signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement signed between the Manipur government and several Kuki-Zo armed groups.

Police have not officially confirmed the involvement of any group so far.

Since violence began in May 2023, Meitei and Kuki communities have largely stayed away from each other’s areas. The state remains sharply divided along ethnic lines.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the violence so far. The latest killing has renewed fears and anger, as people demand justice and stronger action to restore peace in Manipur.