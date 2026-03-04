Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi celebrated Holi at the AICC office in New Delhi, wishing for the festival to drive away hate. He was joined by other Congress leaders, with MP Rajeev Shukla also extending greetings and calling for global peace.

Rahul Gandhi Celebrates Holi With 'Nafrat Mitaane Wali' Message

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday celebrated the Holi festival with Congress party leaders and supporters at the AICC office in the national capital. Speaking to reporters, Gandhi extended greetings for the festival, stating, "Happy Holi. Sabko pyaar bhari, nafrat mitaane wali Holi", wishing for the festival to drive away hate among people.

He also took to X, wishing for Holi to bring hope, joy and enthusiasm in people's lives. रंगों और मोहब्बत के पर्व होली की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। होली के रंग आप सभी के जीवन को नई आशाओं, नए उमंग और अनगिनत खुशियों से भर दे। pic.twitter.com/sp10UNSl7v — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2026 "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love. May the colours of Holi fill all your lives with new hopes, fresh enthusiasm, and countless joys," he wrote on X.

Rajeev Shukla Calls for Global Peace

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also extended Holi greetings to the people today, noting that the Indian National Congress is also celebrating the festival. He described Holi as a unique occasion that brings people together, where individuals embrace one another and exchange colours in a spirit of unity and joy.

Shukla also emphasised the need for peace in the West Asia region, stating that conflicts and disputes should come to an end. He said it is wrong for countries to instigate tensions and called for harmony across the world. "Greetings of Holi to the citizens. The Congress Party is also celebrating Holi. This is one such festival of ours in which everyone comes together, everyone embraces each other and applies colours to one another. What could be more delightful than this?. We believe that there should be peace in the world. These fights and quarrels should stop. It is not right for these countries that are instigating fights and quarrels to do so," Shukla told ANI.

The Significance of Holi

Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan.

The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)