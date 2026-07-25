Siddaramaiah cautioned that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is not enough to fix the education system. He urged youth to continue protests until PM Modi, who he claims commercialised education, is removed from office for true reform.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday cautioned against viewing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's departure from the Cabinet as a complete resolution to systemic issues in education and urged youth groups to maintain pressure on the Central government: In a post on X, he said, "The resignation of the Education Minister alone will not resolve all the problems plaguing the education sector. As long as the masters of the school of authoritarianism and misrule remain securely seated in power, the departure of such disciples cannot reform the institution."

'PM Modi Must Be Removed for Real Reform'

"Until Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has commercialised everything from politics to education, is removed from office, neither can the education system be repaired nor can India survive as a democracy. Therefore, the students and youth of this country must not stop with celebrating the resignation of one incompetent and corrupt minister. Their struggle must continue until the incompetent and corrupt government at the Centre is uprooted. The Congress party will always stand with the people in the fight to protect democracy and the Constitution," he added.

Siddaramaiah Hails Student Protests as 'Victory for Democracy'

Siddaramaiah described the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a "victory for the awakened students and youth of this country," following weeks of sustained nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

Siddaramaiah commended the resilience of student demonstrators and credited opposition leadership for standing with the movement in the National Capital. Congratulating the young protesters who camped out at Jantar Mantar and across Delhi, Siddaramaiah highlighted their perseverance in the face of harsh conditions and law enforcement action: "The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is a victory for the awakened students and youth of this country. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each one of them. This is a victory for democracy and the Constitution. Lakhs of students and young people camped in Delhi, braving the scorching sun, rain, hunger and ill health. Even in the face of police brutality, they refused to be provoked and continued their peaceful struggle. Their courage has kindled a new hope across the country."

Credits Congress and Rahul Gandhi's Leadership

Siddaramaiah acknowledged the role of the Congress party and MP Rahul Gandhi in supporting the student-led agitation on the streets and inside Parliament: "The Congress party responded to the call of the hour and effectively discharged its duty as a responsible Opposition. I congratulate Rahul Gandhi for providing decisive leadership at a critical moment and guiding this movement forward."

Background of the Resignation

Siddaramaiah's remarks come following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. The Union Minister said he had submitted the resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

The resignation follows weeks of nationwide protests over irregularities in competitive examinations, with students demanding greater transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. The controversy began as a NEET-UG paper leak emerged in May, while the re-examination was held on June 21.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), beginning as a satirical social media account from CJI Surya Kant's remarks, led the movement along with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding Pradhan's resignation. Congress and the opposition also joined the call for the resignation, with protests on the streets of Delhi and outside Parliament. Meanwhile, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh held the third round of talks with the CJP.