Union Minister JP Nadda announced the govt has accepted the Cockroach Janta Party's demands on exam reforms. Following this, the CJP withdrew its 37-day protest. The govt will study their charter, withdraw FIRs, and provide compensation.

Government Accepts Protesters' Demands

Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the government had considered and accepted the demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during talks over reforms in the education examination system and other issues related to the protests.

Nadda said the government would carefully examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions. In a press conference at the Constitution Club, Nadda said, "This five-point charter, which you gave me, is related to reforms in education examinations. Regarding it, we have to say that we will think deeply about your charter for reforms in education examinations and after talking to your delegation, we will try to do whatever we can. So these were their demands. I think the government has sympathetically considered all the demands they had made and has also accepted them."

Assurances on FIRs and Compensation

He said discussions were also held on issues related to cases filed during the protests. Nadda added that the government would provide copies of FIRs to the protesters and assured that no retaliatory action would be taken against them. On the demand for compensation, Nadda said the government was sympathetic towards the affected families and that compensation would be provided according to rules and regulations. "We had a long conversation today. They brought a written draft in which they made four points about the ongoing cases in agitation. Along with that, we discussed the other two demands: no retaliatory measures should be taken, compensation should be provided, and their five-point charter should be considered. We will provide them with a copy of the FIRs, and no action will be taken. The second thing that has been said is that regarding compensation, the government has clearly stated that we also sympathise. We all have said that there will be compensation according to the rules and regulations; whatever maximum will be possible will be given to them," he further said.

CJP Withdraws Agitation

Following the talks, CJP announced the withdrawal of its 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar, saying the decision was taken in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government. CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India. The CJP has presented a five-point demand charter before the government and will hold the next round of talks after four weeks.

Context: Education Minister's Resignation

The development comes after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following weeks of protests over examination irregularities, with students demanding transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. Pradhan announced his resignation, saying he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."