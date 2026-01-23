After nearly three months of dry conditions, the first snowfall was welcomed by residents in many areas. The plains and upper reaches of Bhalesa in Doda district, along with nearby areas, received their first snow of the season. People expressed happiness and relief, as the snowfall ended a long dry spell that had affected water levels and farming.

Residents said the snow was much awaited, especially by farmers and people dependent on natural water sources such as springs and wells.

Snowfall at Vaishno Devi shrine

The holy Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Thursday. The Trikuta Hills were covered in a clean white blanket, turning the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter landscape.

While the snowfall added to the beauty of the shrine area, authorities advised pilgrims to remain cautious, especially during early morning and night hours when temperatures drop sharply.