Season's first heavy snowfall covered large parts of Jammu and Kashmir including Ramban, Bhaderwah, Baramulla and key hill resorts. While the snow brought relief after a long dry spell and boosted tourism hopes, it also disrupted road and air travel.
Season's first snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir
Winter set in across large parts of Jammu and Kashmir as the season’s first heavy snowfall was recorded on Friday, covering towns, hill resorts and pilgrimage routes in a thick white blanket. The snowfall brought cheer after a long dry spell but also caused major disruption to road and air travel.
Banihal town in Ramban district witnessed the season’s first heavy snowfall, with fresh snow covering the entire region. The snowfall started late Thursday night and continued for several hours. As the snow fell, temperatures dropped sharply and visibility became poor, forcing authorities to take safety measures.
#WATCH | A fresh spell of snowfall greets Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban this morning pic.twitter.com/BmmKYVO2WG
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
Relief after months of dry weather
After nearly three months of dry conditions, the first snowfall was welcomed by residents in many areas. The plains and upper reaches of Bhalesa in Doda district, along with nearby areas, received their first snow of the season. People expressed happiness and relief, as the snowfall ended a long dry spell that had affected water levels and farming.
Residents said the snow was much awaited, especially by farmers and people dependent on natural water sources such as springs and wells.
Snowfall at Vaishno Devi shrine
The holy Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Thursday. The Trikuta Hills were covered in a clean white blanket, turning the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter landscape.
While the snowfall added to the beauty of the shrine area, authorities advised pilgrims to remain cautious, especially during early morning and night hours when temperatures drop sharply.
#WATCH | Reasi region of Jammu & Kashmir receives fresh snowfall.
The holy shrine of Vaishno Devi Shrine witnessed the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, covering the Trikuta Hills in a pristine white blanket and transforming the pilgrimage route into a picturesque winter… pic.twitter.com/eQbll2HaQd
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
Snowfall spreads across several districts
Apart from Ramban and Doda, fresh snowfall was reported from Baramulla, Budgam, and the hill resort town of Batote in Ramban district. These areas were covered in a stunning white layer, turning landscapes into a winter scene.
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Hill resort town Batote in Jammu district experiences heavy snowfall pic.twitter.com/WZ41nwKZEG
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
The Bhaderwah Valley, known for its scenic beauty, also received the season’s first snowfall on Friday morning. Roads, streets and rooftops were fully covered with snow, adding to the charm of the town. However, the cold intensified, and people were seen staying indoors or taking precautions against the freezing weather.
#WATCH | Fresh snowfall hits Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla pic.twitter.com/WwSPhdalBL
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
Around 2 feet snowfall accumulated at Main town Shopian
VC: Shakir Ahmad @KashmirForecastpic.twitter.com/qDeNdlAu2h
— Peerzada Zubair (@peerzubair06) January 23, 2026
30 inches snowfall recorded in plains of Shopian
Still snowing heavily
PC: Shakir Ahmad pic.twitter.com/AFm4qB38P5
— Kashmir Weather Forecast (@KashmirForecast) January 23, 2026
NH-44 closed as traffic halted for safety
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed on Friday due to heavy rain and snowfall. Traffic movement was also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur.
Authorities said snow accumulation and continuous rain made the roads extremely slippery, increasing the risk of accidents. As a precaution, all types of vehicles were stopped at safer locations, especially near Ramsoo.
SSP Traffic Police (National Highway) Raja Adil Hamid said traffic had been halted purely in the interest of public safety and would resume only after weather conditions improved and the road was declared safe.
#WATCH | J&K: Traffic movement was stopped in both directions from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) due to fresh snowfall in the region. The traffic movement was later resumed. pic.twitter.com/pdOmMK2nwQ
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
Traffic on NH44 remains suspended due to adverse weather.
Fresh snowfall in Qazigund & Banihal and rain in Ramban have made road conditions slippery. Vehicles halted at Qazigund & Udhampur.
Commuters advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow advisories.@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/7tMIML6bI3
— Akashvani News Jammu (@radionews_jammu) January 23, 2026
Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy snowfall has led to the closure of NH-44/Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, halting all vehicular movement in Udhampur. Vehicles bound for the Kashmir Valley are being stopped at Jakhani Chowk as a precaution pic.twitter.com/bCoJHOOS2t
— IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026
First #snow of the season here We have 4 inches so far and it’s still coming down hard☃️❄️
South #Kashmir plains are seeing much more with 1 to 2 feet recorded pic.twitter.com/hnpmbCoYC7
— @Kashmir Weather (@KashmirWeather2) January 23, 2026
Flights cancelled and suspended in Srinagar
Snowfall also badly affected air travel. Several flights to and from Srinagar Airport were cancelled due to poor weather conditions and operational restrictions.
IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory announcing the temporary suspension of flight operations in Srinagar. The airline warned passengers that delays and cancellations were likely and asked travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
In a post on X, IndiGo said snowfall had forced both take-offs and landings to be put on hold. The airline added that boarding may be completed in advance to ensure quick departure once clearance is received. Passengers were advised to use rebooking and refund options if their flights were impacted.
#WATCH | Fresh snowfall covers Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama pic.twitter.com/hYOGvfg7JM
— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2026
Srinagar Airport issues passenger advisory
Srinagar Airport also shared an official advisory on X, confirming that several flights had been cancelled. The airport said the cancellations were due to ongoing snowfall in Srinagar and a NOTAM issued at Delhi Airport.
Passengers were requested to confirm their flight status with airlines before planning travel. Airport authorities expressed regret over the inconvenience caused but stressed that safety remained the top priority.
Hill resorts welcome snow and tourists
The famous hill resorts of Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar and Batote in Jammu province also experienced their first snowfall of the season. The snow ended a long dry or drought-like period and brought joy to people linked to the tourism sector.
Hoteliers, taxi drivers, shopkeepers, photographers, mule and horse owners welcomed the snowfall, hoping it would bring tourists back to the region. Many of these areas had seen a sharp fall in visitors over recent months.
Tourism hopes rise after recent setbacks
Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir had been struggling following the Pahalgam massacre in April, Operation Sindhoor, and recent rain-related disasters. The fresh snowfall is expected to attract tourists, especially pilgrims visiting Mata Shri Vaishno Devi, who often travel to nearby hill resorts to enjoy snow.
Local stakeholders believe the arrival of snow lovers could help recover some losses and provide livelihoods to small vendors and businesses that depend heavily on winter tourism.
Weather benefits water and power supply
Experts and locals believe the rainfall and snowfall will have long-term benefits. The precipitation is expected to recharge hydel project reservoirs, improving power generation, which had dropped sharply in recent months.
It will also help replenish groundwater levels, revive springs, wells and traditional water bodies, and support fruit and vegetable farming. Additionally, the rain and snow are likely to settle dust and pollution, improving air quality and public health.
Authorities urge caution amid harsh weather
With cold conditions intensifying, district administrations and police have issued helpline numbers and safety advisories. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially to higher reaches, and to follow official updates.
Authorities said snowfall is likely to continue in higher areas, and road and flight services will be restored only after weather conditions improve.
