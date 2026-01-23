Delhi-NCR is set to see a noticeable change in winter weather on January 23, 2026, as cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds move into the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this will be the only day this week when the national capital is expected to receive rainfall.

While the rain will be light and short, it may still bring brief discomfort for commuters and residents. Foggy mornings, cool winds and slightly lower night temperatures will continue to define Delhi’s winter spell.