Delhi-NCR Weather on January 23, 2026: Light Rain, Thunderstorms and Cold Winds Likely
Delhi-NCR will see light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on January 23, 2026, according to the IMD. Cloudy skies, morning fog and cold winds will continue, with slight cooling at night. The rain spell will be short and mild.
Changing winter weather greets Delhi-NCR
Delhi-NCR is set to see a noticeable change in winter weather on January 23, 2026, as cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds move into the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this will be the only day this week when the national capital is expected to receive rainfall.
While the rain will be light and short, it may still bring brief discomfort for commuters and residents. Foggy mornings, cool winds and slightly lower night temperatures will continue to define Delhi’s winter spell.
Rain likely on January 23 in Delhi
The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky across Delhi-NCR on Friday. Very light to light rain is expected in most parts of the city, including North, South, East, West Delhi and NCR areas. The rain may be accompanied by:
- Isolated thunderstorms
- Lightning activity
- Gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph
These conditions may cause minor disruptions, such as slow-moving traffic, falling tree branches, and brief dust activity. However, officials say no heavy rainfall is expected, and the rain spell should pass quickly.
Morning fog will continue, especially during early hours, before rain activity begins later in the day.
Delhi temperature on January 23 and cold conditions
Temperatures in Delhi on January 23 will remain within the winter range. While daytime temperatures may stay comfortable, overnight temperatures are expected to dip slightly after the rain
- Minimum temperatures are likely to stay between 6°C and 8°C
- Maximum temperatures may range from 19°C to 26°C
The cloud cover and surface winds may make the weather feel colder, especially during mornings and evenings.
Advisory for Delhi-NCR residents
The IMD has advised residents to:
- Drive carefully during foggy mornings
- Use fog lights when visibility is low
- Dress in warm layers due to cold winds
- Stay alert for weather updates
With shifting skies and brief rain expected, people are advised to plan travel carefully and stay prepared for sudden weather changes.
Delhi weather outlook after January 23
Rain activity is expected to end after January 23. From January 24 onwards, Delhi-NCR is likely to remain dry, though skies may stay cloudy at times.
Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph could continue, adding to the chill. Fog is expected to persist during early mornings, affecting visibility on roads.
By January 25 and January 26, weather conditions are likely to stabilise. Skies will turn partly cloudy, and no rain is expected during the Republic Day weekend.
Brief weather update for other regions
While Delhi remains the focus, IMD has noted active weather in parts of north India due to a western disturbance. Hill states may see rain and snowfall, and some northern plains could experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Southern regions such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also see thunderstorm activity later in the week.
