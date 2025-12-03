Indian Railways Introduces New OTP Rule for Tatkal Tickets: All You Need to Know
Indian Railways is taking steps to make key changes regarding Tatkal tickets. A new rule is coming soon. So, what is this rule? How will it affect passengers? Let's find out now.
Big change in the ticketing system
Indian Railways is set for a major change in the Tatkal ticket system. Until now, getting a Tatkal ticket from the counter was somewhat easy. But a new rule will soon be in effect. According to this rule, it will be nearly impossible to get a counter ticket without providing an OTP.
Crackdown on Tatkal ticket misuse
The biggest problem with Tatkal tickets is misuse. The railway received complaints that some people were getting tickets using fake numbers, help from middlemen, and wrong bookings. To curb this, the railway is introducing an OTP-based system. This will ensure that only genuine travelers get tickets.
Already in effect for online bookings
This system was already tested for online tickets. In July 2025, Aadhaar-based verification for online Tatkal tickets began. Later, in October 2025, OTP was also required for general reservations. Passengers quickly adapted to these changes, making the railway process more transparent.
OTP mandatory for counter tickets
From November 17, 2025, the railway started a pilot for OTP verification on counter Tatkal tickets. Initially implemented on a few trains, it was later expanded to 52 trains. An OTP is sent to the mobile number written by the passenger on the booking form at the counter. The ticket is issued only after telling the OTP to the counter staff. If the OTP is wrong, the ticket will not be issued.
To be implemented nationwide soon
This system will soon be implemented on all trains. Its main goal is to keep ticketing fair and risk-free. This rule will reduce the business of middlemen and the use of fake IDs and wrong numbers. It will increase trust in counter bookings, ensuring genuine passengers get tickets.
