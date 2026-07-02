Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh in Delhi to detail plans for expanding the state's fisheries and dairy sectors. The focus was on boosting production, exports, processing infrastructure, and veterinary support.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday held a detailed meeting with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh at his official residence in the national capital, focusing on expanding Assam's fisheries and dairy sectors through infrastructure upgrade and value chain strengthening.

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According to officials, the discussions centred on unlocking Assam's "immense potential" in fisheries by boosting fish production, improving processing facilities, and promoting exports through better market access and a stronger supply chain ecosystem.

Boosting Fish Production and Exports

Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform X, CM Sarma said he had a "very good conversation" with the Union Minister and appreciated his experience in the sector. "Had a very good conversation with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @LalanSingh_1 ji. His vast experience and deep understanding of the sector were reflected in the valuable insights he shared," Sarma said in his post.

CM further said that the two leaders discussed comprehensive measures to scale up fish production in Assam and enhance export potential. "We had a productive discussion on harnessing Assam's immense potential in the fisheries sector. Along with increasing fish production, we also explored promoting fish exports by strengthening the value chain, improving processing infrastructure and enhancing market access," he added.

Sarma also said the state government would work towards converting the deliberations into actionable outcomes in the coming days. "In the coming days, we will work towards translating these ideas into concrete outcomes that can propel Assam into a major fish-producing and fish-exporting hub," he said.

Strengthening the Dairy Sector

On the dairy sector, the CM informed that discussions also focused on strengthening dairy cooperatives and veterinary support systems, including expansion of veterinary facilities, setting up of Pashu Aushadhi Kendras, establishment of Tetrapack (UHT) and milk powder plants, and improving cattle stock through artificial insemination.

Union Minister Affirms Collaborative Growth

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in a separate post on X, described the meeting as "warm and productive" and said detailed discussions were held on both fisheries and dairy development. He said, "We had a detailed discussion on unlocking Assam's immense fisheries potential by enhancing fish production, promoting exports, strengthening the value chain and expanding processing infrastructure."

On dairy development, Singh added that the meeting also focused on strengthening cooperatives, expanding veterinary services, establishing veterinary medicine centres, and improving livestock through scientific interventions. He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State would accelerate growth in both sectors, creating wider opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and rural livelihoods.

Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary to the CM KK Dwivedi, Resident Commissioner of Assam Bhawan Kavitha Padmanabhan, and other concerned officers, were present during the meeting.