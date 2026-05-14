The IMD has issued a strong advisory because of the severe heatwave. They are advising people to stay indoors between 12 PM and 4 PM. It's crucial to keep drinking water, wear light-coloured clothes, and not step out on an empty stomach. The elderly, children, and those who are unwell need to be extra careful. For people in and around Ranchi, the IMD has advised staying away from open fields, trees, and electric poles during the thunderstorm. The weather department says the next few days will be extremely hot for North and Central India, so any carelessness could be dangerous.