Karnataka Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Rain and Rising Heat Across State
IMD has issued a weather alert for Karnataka as rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds may hit several districts on May 13. Bengaluru could see evening showers, while temperatures are likely to rise across North Karnataka.
Thunderstorm Alert Across Karnataka
Karnataka is expected to witness unstable weather conditions on May 13 as the IMD predicts thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in several districts. Areas across South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru and Mysuru, may receive light to moderate rainfall, bringing temporary relief from the ongoing summer heat in many parts of the state.
Bengaluru Likely To See Evening Showers
Residents in Bengaluru may experience cloudy skies and sudden evening rain over the next few days. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds could affect traffic movement and lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas. Weather officials have advised commuters to stay cautious during evening travel as rain activity may intensify after sunset.
Heat To Rise In North Karnataka
While rain is expected in southern districts, North Interior Karnataka may continue to face rising temperatures. Districts such as Belagavi, Raichur, and Koppal are likely to witness warmer days, with temperatures expected to increase by nearly 2-3 degrees Celsius. Hot and humid conditions may also persist in parts of Coastal Karnataka during this period.
IMD Issues Weather Precaution Advisory
The IMD has urged residents to remain alert as thunderstorms and gusty winds may become stronger in isolated districts later this week. People have been advised to avoid standing under trees or near electric poles during lightning activity. Authorities are also monitoring the possibility of heavier rainfall and hailstorm activity in some regions.
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