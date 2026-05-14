For now, the IMD forecast shows no major relief for Delhiites. The temperature is likely to stay around 41°C until May 19. The weather department says that with mostly clear skies, the sun will feel even harsher, heating the ground quickly. There are no signs of rain or strong winds in the next few days. This means the impact of the heat could get even worse. Experts believe a heatwave alert might be issued in the coming week if this situation continues. For now, everyone needs to focus on staying hydrated and taking precautions.