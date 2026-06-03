Punjab Police have arrested a man, Dharmendra, from Tarn Taran in connection with the grenade attack on Multani Hospital in Kalanaur. An SSP confirmed the arrest and said the role of a foreign handler has also surfaced during the probe.

Punjab Police have arrested a man identified as Dharmendra from Tarn Taran district in connection with the grenade attack on Multani Hospital in Kalanaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aditya Sharma said on Wednesday, adding that the role of a foreign handler has also surfaced during the investigation.

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Speaking to ANI, Sharma said that the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) inspected the scene, and the forensic team later confirmed that a grenade had been used in the attack. "We received information about the incident around 3:00 PM. The SHO and DSP inspected the scene. The forensic team has confirmed the grenade attack. After investigation, a person named Dharmendra has been arrested from the Tarn Taran district. The name of a foreign handler has also emerged in the case. The police are seriously investigating all aspects of the matter," Sharma said.

Earlier, on June 2, after receiving information about the incident, the SHO and DSP rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. During the course of the investigation, the forensic team confirmed the presence of a grenade.

The SSP said, "At around 3:00 PM, the SHO of Kalanaur received information that a loud explosion had occurred at Multani Hospital in Kalanaur. The SHO and DSP immediately inspected the scene. Our forensic team confirmed the presence of a grenade."

Joint Operation Leads to Apprehension

He further stated that the police had formed multiple teams to investigate the incident, involving both the Punjab Police and its Counter-Intelligence Wing. The operation led to the apprehension of the key accused, Dharmendra. "In connection with this incident, the police constituted multiple teams. Through a joint operation involving the Punjab Police and its Counter-Intelligence Wing, which entailed a detailed investigation utilising both technical and human intelligence, the main perpetrator, Dharmendra, was apprehended," SSP Sharma said.

Accused Details and Foreign Handler Link

Providing further details about the accused, Sharma said that Dharmendra is a resident of Agwan village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kalanaur. He added that the name of a foreign handler has surfaced during the investigation and that police are probing all aspects of the case.

He further stated that, in line with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Director General of Police (DGP), the Punjab Police remains committed to maintaining security and law and order across the state. "He is a resident of Agwan village under the jurisdiction of PS Kalanaur. Furthermore, the name of a foreign handler has surfaced in this matter, and the police are currently conducting a serious and thorough investigation into all relevant facts. Based on the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the DGP of Punjab, the Punjab Police remains steadfastly committed to maintaining security and law and order within the state," the SSP stated.

(ANI)