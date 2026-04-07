Abhay Grewal, IIT-Bombay alumnus and former aerospace engineer known as ‘IITian Baba’, returned to his native village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Monday. Grewal, who rose to fame during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, arrived with his new bride, Preetika, an engineering graduate from Karnataka.

Reports say Abhay and his wife came to Jhajjar to complete their bank KYC process. But the visit wasn't just a formality. He spoke to the media and openly shared his future plans. He spent some time in his father, Karn Singh Grewal's, chamber, where a long queue of people formed.