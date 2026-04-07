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Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘IIT Baba’ Marries Karnataka Engineer, Returns To His Native Village in Haryana
Abhay Grewal, known as ‘IITian Baba’, returned to his native village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Monday. Grewal, who rose to fame during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, arrived with his new bride, Preetika, an engineering graduate from Karnataka.
Mahakumbh’s viral ‘IIT Baba’ returns to native village
Abhay Grewal, IIT-Bombay alumnus and former aerospace engineer known as ‘IITian Baba’, returned to his native village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Monday. Grewal, who rose to fame during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, arrived with his new bride, Preetika, an engineering graduate from Karnataka.
Reports say Abhay and his wife came to Jhajjar to complete their bank KYC process. But the visit wasn't just a formality. He spoke to the media and openly shared his future plans. He spent some time in his father, Karn Singh Grewal's, chamber, where a long queue of people formed.
Viral ‘IIT Baba’ marries Karnataka engineer
Plan to build 'Shri University'
Distance from family?
When asked about his family, Abhay mentioned that he will definitely meet his parents, but to achieve a bigger goal, one sometimes has to create a little distance from personal life.
From Mahakumbh to Jhajjar visit
A new story in making?
IIT Baba Abhay's new journey raises many questions. Will his ‘spirituality’ plus 'education' model actually work? Will it offer a new direction for the youth or just remain a trend?
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