Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Morning, Mild Afternoon Expected on Monday
Planning your Monday in Hyderabad? Get the detailed weather forecast for January 12. Expect a chilly day with sun and clouds, a max temperature of 29°C, and a min of 16°C.
Hyderabad Weather on Monday
Hyderabad is expected to have some sunshine mixed with clouds on Monday, January 12. The day will feel chilly overall, and the afternoon will provide some warmth.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 16°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will be close to 16°C. This means the morning will start off cool, followed by a warm but mild afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay near 29°C. Even with some sunshine, the cool air will remain noticeable through the day.
The sun rose at around 6:49 am and will set at about 6:00 pm, giving Hyderabad a little over eleven hours of daylight.
Cold Breeze
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the chilly feel, especially during the morning and evening hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.