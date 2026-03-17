IndianOil assures uninterrupted LPG supply but warns that panic bookings are causing temporary demand spikes and affecting delivery times. The company and the government urge customers to book refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution.

IndianOil Addresses Panic Booking Concerns

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) on Tuesday assured that LPG supply across the country remains secure and uninterrupted, even as some households book refills earlier than usual. In a post on X, the company said advance or panic bookings are temporarily spiking demand and affecting delivery timelines. Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase… pic.twitter.com/PaNjbA6dpg — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) March 17, 2026 "Your LPG supply remains secure and uninterrupted. IndianOil continues to ensure steady LPG availability for households across the country. We understand that some customers may be booking refills earlier than usual. However, advance or panic bookings can temporarily increase demand and affect delivery timelines."

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The company emphasised that households should book LPG refills only when necessary to ensure timely distribution. "A small step can make a big difference: Please book your LPG refill only when required and avoid panic bookings. Our teams and distributors remain committed to ensuring cylinders reach homes across India," the oil marketing company said.

Government Reassures Public Amid Global Tensions

The shortage of LPG or crude oil has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that the government is making all efforts to ensure that global energy supply constraints do not affect the common man.

The minister said there is no critical issue with LPG. "We are also finding alternative means. Why is the opposition not thinking about enthusing whichever party has the upper hand in such states? They should talk to the contingent who is looking after the food care of the people. They can propose alternative methods...We are trying to overcome that criticality in the situation due to a West Asian issue. You know how the Hormuz is favouring us. Let us wait to see fruitful results," Suresh Gopi told reporters.

The government has said that LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, and domestic LPG production has increased by 36 per cent.

Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased from about 84% to around 90%, officials said.

They said state Governments undertaking enforcement measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing.