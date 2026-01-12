- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City witnessed calm weather through weekend, but meteorologists say quiet phase is only temporary. IMD has issued yellow alert today, January 12, warning rain activity over city and surrounding districts could intensify
Yellow Alert Issued As Rain Threat Returns
The IMD has retained a yellow alert for Chennai, Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall spells within short durations. While the city saw only light drizzle recently, weather models now show fresh cloud formation and increasing wind convergence near the coast. This combination is expected to trigger moderate to heavy showers today, along with possible thunderstorms in isolated areas. Low-lying neighbourhoods may experience brief waterlogging if intense spells occur.
Why The Rain Is Set To Intensify Again
According to regional weather officials, the earlier rain-bearing system may have weakened near the coastline, but its upper-air circulation remains active. This lingering atmospheric circulation, supported by steady north-easterly winds, is creating conditions favourable for renewed rainfall. In simple terms, moisture continues to gather over the Bay of Bengal and gets pushed inland, keeping the chances of fresh rain high across north coastal Tamil Nadu, including Chennai.
What Residents Can Expect Today
General cloud cover is likely to persist throughout the day. Moderate to heavy rain may occur in several parts of Chennai, with occasional thunderstorms and lightning. Despite the rainfall, humidity levels will remain high, keeping the weather sticky. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay between 22 and 23 degrees. Surrounding districts such as Cuddalore and Villupuram are also under watch for isolated heavy spells.
