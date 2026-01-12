General cloud cover is likely to persist throughout the day. Moderate to heavy rain may occur in several parts of Chennai, with occasional thunderstorms and lightning. Despite the rainfall, humidity levels will remain high, keeping the weather sticky. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 27 to 28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may stay between 22 and 23 degrees. Surrounding districts such as Cuddalore and Villupuram are also under watch for isolated heavy spells.