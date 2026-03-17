BJP's Vanathi Srinivasan slammed CM MK Stalin over women's safety in Tamil Nadu, citing rising crimes. She accused the DMK govt of being insensitive and announced the NDA will hold a 'very big agitation' to voice concerns for women.

BJP Slams DMK Govt Over Women's Safety

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan on Tuesday slammed the DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin over the issue of the "safety of women" and cited allegedly rising crimes against women. The BJP leader also threatened a big agitation on Wednesday.

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Srinivasan told ANI, "It is not the first time we are doing this kind of an agitation... We have jointly conducted agitation, and we have given voice to the women of Tamil Nadu for their safety, and we have raised our concern... In the last ten days, every other day, we are witnessing that girls are being subjected to sexual torture and harassment. We could see how the crime against women is being reported in Tamil Nadu... The CM is not at all bothered about the safety of the women... Because of the insensitive attitude of the DMK government, the women in Tamil Nadu are being subjected to this kind of harassment... NDA is ready to give a voice, and we are expressing our concern about the safety of women in Tamil Nadu and tomorrow this will be a very big agitation that is going to happen."

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect immediately, initiating the election process for the 234-member State Assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor Vijay's Political Debut

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

2021 Assembly Election Results

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly was last held in the State on April 6, 2021 in a single phase with a voter turnout of 73.63%. Votes were counted on May 2, 2021. The DMK ended the decade-long rule of the AIADMK, and MK Stalin was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) secured 159 seats, including 133 for the DMK, marking an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. The NDA won 75 seats, with 66 for AIADMK. (ANI)