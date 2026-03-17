BJP's Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta hit back at Sachin Pilot's comments on LPG shortage, terming them 'unfactual' and a 'political vendetta.' While admitting a 'little scarcity,' he assured it would be overcome by PM Modi's innovative ideas.

BJP Leader Dismisses Pilot's LPG Shortage Claims

BJP leader Venkatesh Netha Borlakunta on Tuesday criticised Congress leader Sachin Pilot over his statement on LPG shortage, saying that the statement made by him is not correct and it is a "political vendetta." He said that there is a little scarcity going on due to so many issues, but that scarcity will be overcome by the intellectually innovative ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Expressing disappointment, Borlakunta said, "I am expressing my disappointment towards the characterless, unethical, unwarranted, unfactual criticisms made by the Congress leaders in the country...Congress leader Sachin Pilot commented that there is a scarcity of LPG gas in the country. He also commented that the black market is going on. Your party is the most corrupt...There is a little scarcity going on due to so many issues, but that scarcity will be overcome by the intellectually innovative ideas of Narendra Modi ji. The statement of Sachin Pilot is not correct, and it's a political vendetta," he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's efforts for development and social welfare schemes, he expressed confidence that the government's preventive measures will control, minimise and eliminate black marketing of LPG. "Under the dynamic leadership of Narendra Modi ji, Bharatiya Janata Party has been implementing extraordinary welfare and developmental schemes...Our government is ready to take the preventive measures to control, minimise, and eliminate this type of black marketing, as perhaps LPG gas connection is concerned," the BJP leader said.

Congress Protests LPG Shortage, Questions Govt's Stand

His remarks come a day after the Indian Youth Congress organised a 'Parliament Gherao' protest in the national capital against the India-US trade deal and the LPG shortage.

Speaking with ANI at the protest, Congress leader Sachin Pilot questioned the Modi government's stance on LPG shortage and black marketing. "This shortage has now spread across the entire country... Black marketing is also happening in many places, and the situation after this war is natural. However, the government has not provided any details on what arrangements it has made for this... What is India's stand? Have we called for a ceasefire? No matter who is in power, our stand has always been non-violent... As a major country, it is our responsibility to show the world the way, but we are silent... This is not about elections; this is about India. The stand of this country is not limited to any one party... We feel that the US has put so much pressure on the government that it is avoiding saying anything...," the Congress leader said.

Government Denies Reports of Supply Dry-Outs

The shortage of LPG has emerged amid global energy supply disruptions triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia; however, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India, the government said in its latest update.

However, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said in the inter-ministerial press briefing that despite concerns around LPG supply, there have been no reports of dry-outs of gas supply at LPG distributorships across India. (ANI)