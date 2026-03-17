Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Rahul Gandhi, telling him to 'take care of his own house' after some Congress MLAs allegedly rejected his leadership. He also claimed RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is unfit to be Leader of the Opposition and should resign.

Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and suggested that the Congress MP should first "take care of his own house". "Some Congress MLAs have rejected Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Rahul Gandhi should first take care of his own house... Rahul Gandhi should apologise for not being able to manage the party. Tejashwi Yadav lost one vote, and today he is no longer fit to hold the position of Leader of the Opposition... It is very easy to make allegations against our leadership... He is no longer fit to hold the position of Leader of the Opposition; he should resign voluntarily," he told ANI.

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Rahul Gandhi Seeks Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Manyavar Kanshi Ram be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. In a letter dated March 15, addressed to the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha said that Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics through his movements, raising political awareness among Bahujans and the poor.

'Strengthened Foundations of Indian Democracy'

"Kanshi Ram transformed the nature of Indian politics. Through his movements, he raised political awareness among Bahujans and the poor. He reminded them that their vote, voice, and representation are important, and that this country belongs to everyone equally. Because of his efforts, many people who had never considered entering public life began to see politics as a means to achieve justice and equality," Gandhi said.

He said the Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian, and Kanshi Ram devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. "Our Constitution promises equality, dignity, and participation for every Indian. Kanshi Ram devoted his life to making these promises meaningful for those at the very bottom of society. In doing so, he strengthened the foundations of Indian democracy and made our political system more representative and just," he said. (ANI)