Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cold, Rain Alert Issued For THESE Places
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department is warning about rain with chilly winds in the Telugu states. Even though it's not as cold, the rain is still going to be a pain
Rains in Telugu states
The Bay of Bengal depression has crossed the coast but rains continue. It weakened, sparing South India from a cyclone, but moderate rains persist in Telugu states.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh today
AP's disaster authority expects light to moderate rain in Chittoor and Tirupati today. Light showers are also likely in Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts.
Rains in Telangana..
Scattered showers are hitting Telangana due to the depression. Mahabubabad is seeing drizzles with cold winds. Health experts advise staying indoors during the rain.
Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu
Chennai's weather center forecasts widespread rain in Tamil Nadu for 2-3 days. A low-pressure system will bring heavy showers to districts like Chennai and Cuddalore.
Will the cold decrease in Telangana..?
Hyderabad's weather center says temps in Telangana might drop 2-3 degrees. No single-digit temps are expected; minimums will be 11-20°C, with some districts at 11-15°C.
