Planning your New Year's Day in Hyderabad? Get the full forecast for January 1, 2026! Expect a sunny day with temps from 17°C to 30°C. Click for details!
Hyderabad Weather on Thursday
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on Thursday, January 1, 2026, marking New Year’s Day. The pleasant weather will make it a good day for outings, celebrations, and enjoying time with friends and family.
Max temperature: 30°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 30°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, followed by a warm and comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay near 33°C, making the day feel comfortable overall. As the day progresses, the sunshine will help balance the chill.
On January 1, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:45 am and set at about 5:52 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight to begin the new year.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at about 7 km/h. This very light breeze will keep the weather calm and easy through the day.
