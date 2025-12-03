Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE 7 Places; Check
Chennai Weather Update: Due to lower atmospheric circulation over southern India, weather center has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai today. Heavy rain is likely in many districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Chengalpattu
Lower Atmospheric Circulation
The Chennai weather center predicts heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms in some areas of the city today and tomorrow due to a lower atmospheric circulation over southern India.
Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Warning Today
Today, light to moderate rain is expected across Tamil Nadu. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Chennai, and nearby districts. Strong winds are also predicted.
Chance of rain with thunder and lightning
Tomorrow, light to moderate rain with thunder is likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is possible in districts like Krishnagiri and Kanyakumari.
Heavy Rain Warning in Chennai
Chennai will have cloudy skies today with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas. Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain. Temperatures will be around 24-28°C.
