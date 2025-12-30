Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy Skies and Cold Temperatures Persist on Tuesday
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 30. Expect a sunny day with high clouds, but a persistent chill. Max temp 28°C, min 17°C. Plan your day!
Hyderabad Weather on Tuesday
Hyderabad is expected to see sun with high clouds on Tuesday, December 30. While there will be good sunlight during the day, the cold conditions are likely to persist, especially in the morning and evening.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 17°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This means the day will start off cool, followed by a mild and pleasant afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 29°C. Even with sunshine, the air will continue to feel slightly cold through most of the day.
On Tuesday, the sun rose at approximately 6:46 am and will set at around 5:52 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Breeze
Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 7 km/h. This very light breeze will add to the cool feeling, mainly during the early hours.
