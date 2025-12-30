Image Credit : Twitter

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is likely to hover around 7°C, with the maximum expected near 22°C. Calm wind conditions and high moisture levels are allowing pollutants to remain trapped close to the ground, leading to persistent smog. As a result, air quality across the capital continues to stay in the very poor category, with some areas at risk of slipping into severe levels. Experts warn that these conditions are ideal for smog formation during night and early morning hours, offering little relief from the toxic mix of cold and pollution.