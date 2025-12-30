Image Credit : Google

Tamil Nadu is likely to conclude the Northeast monsoon season with marginally below-normal rainfall, breaking a six-year run of normal or surplus precipitation since 2019. The State has recorded 42.7 cm of rainfall so far, about 3 percent lower than the seasonal average of 43.8 cm. Meteorological officials clarified that this still falls within the IMD’s “normal” range, as deviations up to 19 percent are not classified as deficit. However, the absence of widespread rainfall in the final phase has tilted the season slightly below expectations.