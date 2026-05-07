A video showing a physical fight between a female patient attendant and hospital staff inside a children’s hospital has gone viral on social media, triggering anger and debate online. The incident reportedly took place at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. The viral clip shows a woman attendant approaching a female hospital staff member from behind while appearing to question her angrily.

CCTV footage from Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad has sparked public outrage after showing a female patient attendant being allegedly assaulted by security staff.



The authorities are investigating the viral video, with citizens demanding strict accountability.



Further updates are… pic.twitter.com/j5i0AWKqVD — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 6, 2026

In response, the staff member tries to push the woman away. Seconds later, the argument turns physical and both women begin fighting with each other.