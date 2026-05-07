Viral Video Of Women's Scuffle Inside Hyderabad Hospital Draws Anger
A viral video showing a fight between a female patient attendant and hospital staff inside a children’s hospital has sparked strong reactions online. The clip shows the two women arguing before physically fighting, while others try to separate them.
Fight inside hospital caught on camera
A video showing a physical fight between a female patient attendant and hospital staff inside a children’s hospital has gone viral on social media, triggering anger and debate online. The incident reportedly took place at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. The viral clip shows a woman attendant approaching a female hospital staff member from behind while appearing to question her angrily.
CCTV footage from Niloufer Hospital, Hyderabad has sparked public outrage after showing a female patient attendant being allegedly assaulted by security staff.
The authorities are investigating the viral video, with citizens demanding strict accountability.
Further updates are… pic.twitter.com/j5i0AWKqVD
— Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 6, 2026
In response, the staff member tries to push the woman away. Seconds later, the argument turns physical and both women begin fighting with each other.
Staff and patients step in
As the situation worsens, another female staff member rushes in to separate the two women and calm them down. Soon after, two more staff members also arrive and try to stop the fight.
A man and several patients standing nearby are also seen asking them not to fight.
The video spread quickly online and led to sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom criticised the behaviour seen inside the hospital premises.
Social media users demand action
Several users demanded strict action against the staff members involved.
One user wrote, “Hospitals are meant to heal people, not traumatise them further.”
Another said, “Security guards are supposed to protect patients and attendants, not become aggressors.”
These hospital staff, don't work at all. They outsource their jobs to the patient attendant.. go get the file signed, get the medicine, take the patient for testing,.. Then they disappear mid work.. Truly pathetic. I don't know why they do even get employed.
— I'kip Chenjin Manem (@RationalRice) May 6, 2026
Some users tagged Telangana government officials and police authorities, asking them to investigate the matter and take legal action if needed.
A social media account claimed the incident showed 'protectors turning into attackers' and called for suspension of those involved.
Mixed reactions online
However, not everyone blamed only the hospital staff. Some users pointed out that the full story was not visible in the viral clip.
One user wrote that the woman in the orange dress appeared aggressive first and claimed the staff member was trying to move away from her.
Another person said fights are common in crowded government hospitals and added that security staff often face difficult situations while handling patients and attendants.
Some users also complained about poor hospital management, saying patient attendants are often made to do work that should be handled by hospital staff.
Questions over hospital conduct
The viral video has now raised fresh concerns about behaviour, safety and crowd management inside busy government hospitals.
So far, there has been no official statement publicly explaining what exactly led to the fight or whether action has been taken against anyone involved.
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