The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) passed a unanimous resolution at its Mahanadu convention demanding the Bharat Ratna for its founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR). The call was led by N Chandrababu Naidu and supported by the party cadre.

TDP Demands Bharat Ratna for NTR

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on the second day of its annual Mahanadu convention unanimously passed a resolution demanding the Bharat Ratna for legendary actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

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Addressing the second day of Mahanadu, N Chandrababu Naidu delivered an energetic speech as the TDP passed a unanimous resolution demanding the Bharat Ratna for N T Rama Rao. Responding to Chandrababu's appeal, TDP leaders and cadre raised their hands in unanimous support of the resolution.

Chandrababu described NTR as the only iconic leader revered by the Telugu community worldwide and said NTR Jayanti is celebrated as a grand festival by Telugu people across the globe. He stated that although TDP is a regional party, it has a historic role in shaping national politics.

Chandrababu said NTR's contributions to the nation are unforgettable and asserted that he deserves to be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to NTR on his birth anniversary in a message shared on X. "Tributes to the great NTR Garu on his birth anniversary. He is fondly remembered for his commitment towards public welfare and governance, which ensured dignity for the poor and marginalised. His contributions to cinema continue to captivate generations. His life and ideals remain a source of immense inspiration. The NDA Government in Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of my friend Chandrababu Naidu Garu, is committed to advancing the aspirations he cherished for the people," the Prime Minister wrote.

A Look at NTR's Legacy

Born on May 28, 1923, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao remains one of the most influential figures in Telugu cinema and regional politics. Popularly known as NTR, he built a celebrated career as an actor, producer, director and editor before founding the Telugu Desam Party and serving multiple terms as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

During his film career, NTR received three National Film Awards for co-producing "Thodu Dongalu" (1954) and "Seetharama Kalyanam" (1960) and for directing "Varakatnam" (1970). He also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for performances in films including "Raju Peda" (1954) and "Lava Kusa" (1963). (ANI)