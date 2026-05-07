A video showing Italian tourists being invited to an Indian wedding during a safari drive has gone viral on Instagram. Traveller Mirela Cristina Murariu shared how a groom stopped his decorated wedding car and warmly invited the group to join the celebrations. Social media users praised the gesture as a perfect example of Indian hospitality.

A simple safari drive in India turned into a memorable cultural moment for a group of Italian tourists as they received an unexpected wedding invitation on the road. The viral video was shared on Instagram by Bologna-based traveller Mirela Cristina Murariu. In the clip, the tourists can be seen travelling through a dusty safari route when they notice a decorated car passing by. The vehicle appeared to be part of a wedding procession.

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At first, it looked like an ordinary roadside moment. But a few kilometres later, the same car returned and pulled up beside the tourists’ vehicle.

Groom personally invited the tourists

The groom himself leaned out of the window with a wide smile and warmly invited the tourists to attend his wedding. The spontaneous invitation surprised the group and quickly became the highlight of their day.

In her caption, Murariu wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is a honk to change the plans of the day or of life.”

She described the experience as one filled with “pure, overwhelming hospitality” without any barriers or formalities.

Murariu also said that moments like these show why India is not just a country people visit, but a place they truly experience through its people and culture. Her caption translated in English as:

Sometimes all it takes is a honk to change the plans of the day… or even your life! 🇮🇳✨ During our safari journey, with the wind in our hair, dust all around us, and adrenaline rushing through our veins, we passed a very special car. A few kilometres later, that same car honked at us and pulled alongside us. Then, the groom himself leaned out of the window with the biggest smile in the world and handed us an invitation to his wedding. 💌 No formalities, no barriers. Just the overwhelming, pure and heartwarming hospitality of the Indian people. We arrived as tourists, but thanks to a chance meeting on the road, we suddenly became “guests of honour.” India is not just a place you visit, it is something you experience. And today, it taught us that friendship can begin anywhere, even between roaring engines and the chaos of a road leading to the jungle. #IncredibleIndia #WeddingInvitation #IndianHospitality #TravelStories #OnTheRoad #UnexpectedFriendships #SafariLife #TravelCommunity

Video crosses one million views

The video soon spread across Instagram and crossed more than 1.3 million views. Thousands of users reacted in the comments section, with many encouraging the tourists to attend the wedding and enjoy a traditional Indian celebration.

One user commented, “A wedding invitation, mid road lol.”

Another wrote, “By looking at the wedding card.. ITS A BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING.. you should attend it. You won't regret it.”

Social media praises Indian hospitality

Many users called the clip a perfect example of Indian hospitality and warmth towards guests. Several comments linked the wedding procession to Gujarat after users noticed a Surat vehicle registration number on the car. Others believed the groom could be from Rajasthan because of traditional clothing details seen in the video.

One comment read, “Gujaratis are known for their welcoming nature.”

Another user wrote, “Welcome to India, this is Indian hospitality.”

Others said such moments only happen in India, while many users waited for a second video showing whether the tourists finally attended the wedding.

A feel-good moment online

The video has become one of the internet’s latest feel-good stories, with viewers enjoying the mix of travel, culture and unexpected kindness.

For many online users, the clip captured the joy, openness and festive spirit often associated with Indian weddings.